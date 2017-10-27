United Nations chemical experts have blamed the Syrian government for a deadly sarin gas attack in April which killed 90 people.

The report supports the initial findings by the United States, France and Britain that a Syrian plane dropped a bomb with sarin on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Syria and Russia have denied any attack and strongly criticised the Joint Investigative Mechanism, known as the JIM, which was established to determine responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.