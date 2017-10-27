Malcolm Turnbull says High Court citizenship case is not the outcome the government was hoping for. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the High Court citizenship case is not the outcome the government was hoping for, but it will be business as usual.

Malcolm Turnbull insists the business of government will continue, despite the High Court disqualifying two of his most senior ministers.

The court ruled that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash were ineligible to stand for the 2016 election because they were citizens of a foreign power.

The decision means the government will need the support of at least one crossbench MP on the floor of parliament's lower house for confidence, supply and any of its legislation.

The one bright note for the government was the return of Nationals senator Matt Canavan to cabinet as resources minister after the court ruled he was not disqualified for election.

"The decision of the court today is clearly not the outcome we were hoping for but the business of government goes on," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

A by-election for Mr Joyce's seat of New England will be held on December 2.

Mr Turnbull will assume the agriculture and water resources portfolio from Mr Joyce.

The prime minister is due to fly out of Australia later on Saturday to attend the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba in Israel, and make a flying visit to Sri Lanka on the way back.

He did not indicate who would be acting prime minister in his absence.

The court also disqualified former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, but not independent Nick Xenophon.

Section 44 of Australia's constitution bans anyone holding dual citizenship from sitting in parliament, in a section aimed at ensuring MPs do not hold split allegiances.

Mr Joyce said the court's ruling did not surprise him.

"In my gut I thought this is the way it was going to go," he told reporters in Tamworth.

The prime minister had consistently expressed a view the court would support the government's argument his ministers were validly elected.

Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek seized on the decision, saying the prime minister had been "reckless" in allowing Mr Joyce and Senator Nash to retain their cabinet posts while the court decided their fate.

"We now have a minority government with a hung parliament because Barnaby Joyce broke the law," she told reporters in Sydney.

Labor also has advice that decisions made by the two ministers and their colleague Senator Canavan since October 2016 could be challenged in court under section 64 of the constitution.

The section provides that "no minister of state shall hold office for a longer period than three months unless he is or becomes a senator or member of the House of Representatives".

Senator Roberts will now run as a candidate for the Queensland seat of Ipswich at the state election.

Senator Xenophon plans to quit the federal parliament in any case, to lead a team in the South Australian state election in March 2018

"The irony of the decision is not lost on me," he told reporters in Canberra.

Independent Bob Katter was quick to note his new status following the decision.

"Just remember I'm one of the six most powerful people in Australia at the moment," he told reporters.

The government will need the vote of at least one crossbencher to retain the confidence of parliament and pass legislation through the lower house.

Independent Cathy McGowan has indicated she will support the government against any vote of no-confidence and for supply.