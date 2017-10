Andrew Forrest has laid out his vision for a new rugby competition, with the billionaire thinking big.

Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest hopes to have his plan for a new rugby competition rubber stamped next month.

Forrest has revealed key details of the mooted Indo-Pacific Rugby Championship (IPRC), vowing to fund a six-team league that will launch in either 2018 or 2019.

Forrest, who has been consulting with the ARU, is set to present his vision at a World Rugby board meeting on November 14.