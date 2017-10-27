Max Verstappen still says he shouldn't have been penalised at last weekend's US Grand Prix. (AAP)

Max Verstappen remains unrepentant about his driving moves and choice of words.

Speaking ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix on Thursday, Verstappen insisted his pass on Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen on the last lap of last weekend's US Grand Prix was a good one.

He also says he shouldn't have been penalised by officials and denied a third-place finish.

Immediately after the Texas race, Verstappen's Red Bull team harshly criticised the penalty.

Verstappen called the race decision "stupid" and referred to an "idiot" race steward after bolting through the field to near the front after starting 16th.

"I think after the race, emotions are high, especially when you are taken off the podium, which I think I deserved," Verstappen said.

"I think it's quite normal I would be quite angry. I could have used different words."

Verstappen was penalised because all four of his tires were off track for a split second during the pass.

He insisted again on Thursday that other drivers had made similar moves on the edge of the track throughout the race weekend without penalty.

He also said the move came in part to avoid a contact with Raikkonen.

Formula One Race Director Charlie Whiting defended the penalty as required for leaving the track to gain a "lasting advantage".

The move came so late in the race Raikkonen had no chance to recover before the finish line.

"Technically, it was quite simple, emotionally not so much," Whiting said.

"The only time it was absolutely determined that a driver gained an advantage, the driver was penalised."

Whiting said he hadn't heard of the explanation that Verstappen tried to avoid Raikkonen.

"I don't think Kimi shut the door. It was taking the line Max should have expected," he said.