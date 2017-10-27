Manly chair Scott Penn thanks fans for their loyalty during "frustrating" match-fixing allegations. (AAP)

NSW police claim they never threw mud on Manly's public reputation in their investigation, which eventually found no match fixing in the NRL.

NSW police insist they didn't throw high-profile club Manly Sea Eagles under the bus as part of their two-year long investigation into match fixing allegations in the NRL.

Police confirmed on Friday they were satisfied none of the four matches they had investigated in 2015 and 2016 had been fixed, after they executed 59 search warrants and interviewed more than 160 witnesses as part of Strike Force Nuralda.

It was widely reported that at least three of those matches involved the Sea Eagles, who welcomed the news off the back of what they claimed were "unsubstantiated allegations".

But when quizzed on whether they had thrown Manly under the bus, commander of the organised crime squad in NSW Scott Cook said that wasn't the case.

"I just don't accept that," Supt Cook said.

"We've never identified the matches we were looking at, we've never identified the teams with the exception of one press conference where one of our deputy commissioners acknowledged as a result of a direct question about Manly, answered about Manly.

"We have not named any clubs, we've not named any players."

Supt Cook was also adamant no members of his staff had leaked information to the media that Manly were a team involved in any of the matches - two against Parramatta in 2015 and 2016 and one against South Sydney in 2015.

Meanwhile Manly chairman Scott Penn said he and the club weren't surprised by the findings.

"It's very positive news to hear that the club has finally been cleared of the unsubstantiated allegations," Penn said.

"I've previously said that we were confident that the investigation would not reveal anything untoward.

"We thank our partners, members, and fans for their loyalty and support during what can only be described as a very frustrating time when there was no factual basis for the allegations."

However the Sea Eagles are still dealing with the ramifications of the investigation, with the NRL having begun interviews with club officials this week over allegations of salary cap misdemeanours.

The alleged issues were reportedly found by police as part of their strike force, with the information now passed onto the NRL.

Manly have long maintained their salary cap is fully in order since the NRL launched its investigation in July.

The commencement of formal interviews comes as Manly legend Bob Fulton confirmed he was vacating his role in the football department this week after helping to rebuild the club.

There is no suggestion Fulton is involved in the scandal, or that his departure is in anyway related to the investigation.