John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas on the day he died. (AAP)

The US National Archive will soon release 2,800 secret files into the assassination of John F. Kennedy on 22 November, 1963.

Soon the world will be able to see 2,800 secret files on President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Hundreds of others will remain under wraps after requests from the CIA and the FBI for further review.

Here's a look at what to expect:

* HOW MANY FILES ARE THERE?

More than 3,100 documents - hundreds of thousands of pages - make up the last batch of secret files. About 30,000 redacted documents have already been released. The US National Archive will release the latest files on its website.

* WILL ALL OF THEM BE RELEASED?

No. The CIA and FBI appealed to US President Donald Trump to keep some of the records secret with Trump approving 2,800 files to be let go on Thursday night (local time). The remainings will be put under a six month review.

* WHY ARE THEY BECOMING PUBLIC NOW?

In October 26, 1992 President George H.W. Bush signed a law requiring that all documents related to the assassination be released within 25 years, unless the president says doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. This came in part after Oliver Stone's 1991 conspiracy-theory filled film "JFK".

* WILL THERE BE ANY BOMBSHELLS?

Slim chance, according to the judge who led the independent board that reviewed and released thousands of the assassination documents in the 1990s. The files that were withheld in full were those the Assassination Records Review Board deemed "not believed relevant," Judge John Tunheim of Minnesota told The Associated Press. But Tunheim said it's possible the files contain information the board didn't realise was important two decades ago.

JFK experts believe the files will provide insight into the inner workings of the CIA and FBI. But they stress that it will take weeks to mine the documents for potentially new and interesting information.

* WHAT WILL THE FILES SHOW?

Some of the documents are related to Harvey Lee Oswald's mysterious six-day trip to Mexico City right before the assassination, scholars say. Oswald said he was visiting the Cuban and Soviet Union embassies there to get visas, but much about his time there remains unknown.

The to-be-released documents contain details about the arrangements the US entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, Tunheim said. Other files scholars hope will be released in full include an internal CIA document on its Mexico City station, and a report on Oswald's trip from staffers of the House committee that investigated the assassination.