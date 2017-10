Former independent MP Tony Windsor won't contest the December 2 federal by-election in New England. (AAP)

Barnaby Joyce's chances of holding onto his seat of New England have improved with Tony Windsor deciding not to contest.

Mr Windsor was considered the strongest chance of defeating Barnaby Joyce, who on Friday was found by the High Court to be disqualified from parliament due to his New Zealand citizenship.

"I'm pretty busy at the moment ... helping build a house for one of our children, and a by-election at the moment probably isn't the ideal time," Mr Windsor said.