Efforts are continuing to clean-up an oil spill along Adelaide's River Torrens with wildlife groups concerned over its impact on birds and other animals in the area.

The spill, which could involve thousands of litres of a light oil, has been linked to an explosion and fire at a nearby electrical substation on Wednesday.

It was first noticed at suburban Thebarton on Thursday and has since covered a two-kilometre stretch of the river.