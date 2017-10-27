Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland wants the United States to host a World Cup during the next cycle.

What do James Sutherland, Mark Wahlberg and Barack Obama have in common? They're all aware of the sleeping giant that is cricket in the United States.

Cricket Australia chief executive Sutherland and chairman David Peever are leading a push for America to host a major tournament during the next cycle that starts in 2023.

The attractions of developing the sport in what is already CA's third-biggest overseas television market are obvious but so are the obstacles.

Poor governance has restricted the sport's development in the world's third-most populous nation and largest economy. The International Cricket Council (ICC) expelled the US governing body this year.

But things can turn quickly, as FIFA showed when it awarded the US hosting rights for the 1994 World Cup despite the absence of a national league.

That event broke World Cup attendance records, was a major financial success, effectively created Major League Soccer and helped the sport expand beyond an expat-dominated fanbase.

"Soccer is a good analogy," Sutherland said.

"It would be great at some stage in the next cycle (2023-2030) ... for the ICC to commit to having a world event in the USA.

"Why not? It's one of the biggest commercial markets in the world and there are tens of thousands of people who live in America who play cricket every week during summer."

Some 90,000 foreign cricket fans visited Australia and/or New Zealand for the 2015 World Cup. North America contributed 25,000; more than the subcontinent or Europe.

Two years ago, a Twenty20 series involving Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar drew crowds of 36,000 in New York, 27,000 in Houston and 20,900 in Los Angeles.

Those exhibition games were staged at baseball fields.

Sutherland, who floated the prospect of a drop-in pitch in New York's Central Park, acknowledged that finding suitable World Cup venues would be a challenge.

"There are stadiums you can convert; there is green space you can convert with temporary grandstands," he said.

"If you give yourself enough lead time and you telegraph it, you can get there."

An ODI-accredited venue in Florida has hosted Caribbean Premier League games in recent years.

That T20 competition features a side part-owned by Wahlberg, whose salary of $68 million makes him Hollywood's highest-paid actor in 2017.

"I love the sport ... I wish I was able to play it when I was younger," Wahlberg said four years ago.

The Caribbean was where Brian Lara, on the invitation of the White House, met former US president Obama.

"I always wanted to meet the Michael Jordan of cricket," Obama said in 2009.

Sutherland noted a US World Cup could potentially help the sport enter America's college-sport system while advancing its Olympic ambitions.