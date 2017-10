Gold Coast City Council has reassured families Christmas will still be on this year despite a shed fire damaging decorations that were in storage.

There's no word on the Grinch's whereabouts but Gold Coast City Council is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire at a shed housing Christmas decorations.

The fire at the Currumbin depot occurred around midday on Friday with two council Christmas decorations, including a large model Santa, damaged.

A council spokesman both decorations will be replaced in time for pre-Christmas installation.