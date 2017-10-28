Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is strongly tipped to call an election on Sunday. (AAP)

Annastacia Palaszczuk is now strongly tipped to call a Queensland election on Sunday, but the premier insists the only date she has is with her Nanna.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will make a police announcement on Saturday morning, as speculation mounts she will call a state election on Sunday after dumping a sitting MP.

Ms Palaszczuk brushed off the election rumours on Friday, claiming that the only visit she had planned on Sunday was to her Nanna.

Hours later, the premier announced she had disendorsed controversial Pumicestone MP Rick Williams.

It's understood Mr Williams had a heated argument with a constituent who then made a complaint to the Labor Party.

Ms Palaszczuk also claimed a significant win in the government's bid to bring down power prices, saying 20 of the state's 22 electricity retailers had accepted her government's pledge to pass on savings to consumers.

On Saturday, she'll join Police Minister Mark Ryan at the academy at Oxley to make an announcement.

Meanwhile, Labor Party headquarters confirmed it has booked ad space on television and other media from Sunday night, although it claims that is a "rolling window".

It comes on the back of a good week for the government in state parliament, although it was attacked by maverick Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller for its response to the issue of black lung disease in miners.

Although Sunday has firmed as the favourite day for the premier to announce a November 25 election, she could also call it on Monday or Tuesday.

November 25 is one of the last viable dates before the end of the year.

The election is due by early May next year, with the end of January marking the official full three-year term.