American Ryan Armour has taken the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. (AAP)

Little known American Ryan Armour has made four straight birdies to grab a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

American Ryan Armour has shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

The 41-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour and has only four top 10s in 104 career events.

He made four straight birdies on the back nine and finished just before a wave of thunderstorms swept the Country Club of Jackson and suspended play for the day.

There were 30 players still on the course when play ended.They'll finish their second rounds on Saturday in what's expected to be much colder weather.

Armour is at 10-under 134.

South African Tyrone Van Aswegen is one back after shooting 65 on Friday.

Vaughn Taylor shot 66 and is two shots back, along with Irishman Seamus Power, who has two holes left to play.

Australia's Aaron Baddeley's round of 68 places him in a group of four three shots from the lead on 7-under.

Greg Chalmers (4-under) and Stuart Appleby (3-under) are a way off the pace.