Min Woo Lee is one of two Australians in with a shot at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships. (AAP)

Unheralded 17-year-old Chinese golfer Yuxin Lin holds the upper hand heading into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Wellington.

Yuxin Lin holds the slimmest of advantages as Chinese and Australian golfers get set to fight for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title on the final day in Wellington.

Lin is eight-under and holds a one-stroke lead over hard-charging Chinese compatriot Andy Zhang and West Australian overnight leader Min Woo Lee.

It's another shot back to Queenslander Shae Wools-Cobb alone in fourth, with leading Kiwi Kerry Mountcastle on the next line on four-under alongside China's Yuan Yechun.

All are within striking range of clinching the biggest prize in amateur golf on Sunday, with the winner earning entry next year to both the US Masters at Augusta and the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Big-hitting Lin, who turned 17 this month, can become China's third winner of the tournament, following Guan Tianlang in 2012 and Jin Cheng in 2015.

His calmness belies his youth as he considers what is at stake.

"It would be an honour to win this event and play the masters and the open," he said.

"I'll play aggressively and try to win this thing."

Lin arrived at Royal Wellington Golf Club as one of the lesser-known members of the China team. Four of his compatriots play college golf in the United States.

Rounds of 69, 67 and 69 handed him the edge over Lee, whose even-par 71 included four bogeys.

In warm, perfect conditions, Zhang shot the equal-lowest round of the day. His 67 featured six birdies in the space of eight holes through the middle of the round.

Top-ranked Kiwi Nick Voke shot a 73 to share 11th place on one-under in a share of 11th while leading Australian hopes Harrison Endycott and Travis Smyth are out of contention in 19th and 28th place respectively.