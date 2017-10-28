Australia expect to have allrounder Ashleigh Gardner back from concussion symptoms for on Sunday's third women's Ashes one-dayer against England.
Gardner suffered concussion in Australia's series-opening win last weekend in Brisbane, but completed a full training session on Saturday after missing Thursday's second game of the tournament.
"She's got a little bit of momentum there from the first game. You saw a little glimpse of what she is capable of, so it's exciting that she'll come back in," captain Rachael Haynes said.