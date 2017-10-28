Kurtley Beale is happy to have a run at fullback for the Wallabies if required. (AAP)

He's ticking all the boxes at inside centre but Kurtley Beale would be happy to help the Wallabies out in his old position of fullback.

Beale's excellent form since returning to the side for the Rugby Championship has been been a key factor in Australia's recent improvement, including a drought-breaking Bledisloe Test win over the All Blacks.

He slotted in well at inside centre alongside five-eighth Bernard Foley, with them reproducing the successful dual-playmaking combination that helped NSW Waratahs win the 2014 Super Rugby title.

Beale was Australia's first-choice fullback from 2010-12 before Israel Folau switched to the code and also started several Tests at five-eighth in 2012-13.

Between 2013 and 2015 however, two-thirds of his caps were earned off the bench, where he became an impact player and utility back, popping up at fullback, five-eighth, inside centre and even the wing.

After missing the 2016 Test season due to injury and a stint with English club Wasps, Beale returned to Australia and achieved his aim of winning the No.12 jersey.

Folau is sitting out the upcoming spring tour and Karnichael Hunt has been given first crack at fullback in Saturday's match against the Barbarians in Sydney.

Beale, who isn't playing in the Baa Baas clash, would have no issues if Wallabies coach Michael Cheika asked him to play at fullback, the position he occupied in 2010 when he was a nominee for the world player of the year award.

"I'm really enjoying the 12 jersey at the moment but obviously Izzy is not going to be playing in the spring tour so that 15 jersey might come back up again, who knows?" Beale told AAP.

"Whatever Cheik needs, I'm happy to fill in and do my part for the team."

Beale said he was a little surprised to finish second behind Folau in the John Eales Medal, the Wallabies' player of the year award, after playing just seven of the 15 matches in the voting period.