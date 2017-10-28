The Catalan parliament has declared independence from Spain, following a vote in a half-empty chamber as opposition parties boycotted the motion.

Catalonia's regional parliament has declared independence from Spain in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain's constitutional court.

The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and two blank ballots, the assembly's speaker said.

The motion calls for beginning an independence process that includes drafting Catalonia's new top laws and opening negotiations "on equal footing" with Spanish authorities to establish cooperation.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and other regional government members took part in the vote, while the unionist opposition parties boycotted it.

Unionist from the opposition parties boycotted the vote, with members of the Socialist Party, the People's Party (PP) and Ciudadanos emptying the chamber before the vote.