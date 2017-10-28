England's James Anderson could be a huge threat under lights with the pin ball swinging. (AAP)

Experienced NSW seamer Trent Copeland believes conditions in the first day-night Ashes Test will suit England perfectly.

Australia is facing the prospect of an English ambush in the first day-night Test match between the old foes.

That's the opinion of experienced NSW seamer Trent Copeland, who reckons the day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide is tailor-made for the Poms.

The Adelaide fixture is the second Test in the five-game series which starts in Brisbane on November 23.

And Copeland believes the pink-ball and day-night conditions will present England with a gift-wrapped opportunity.

"I would think without a doubt they are going to be really hard work here," Copeland said in Adelaide after taking 6-24 for NSW against South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match on Friday.

"Guys like (Jimmy) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad around the wicket to a lot of our lefties, swinging the ball both ways, even someone like Chris Woakes who pitches the ball up and swings it.

"I think they are pretty well suited around the country to be honest but here in particular it's going to be very like English conditions."

Adelaide Oval hosted the first day-night Test match in November 2015 and Copeland noted the nature of the pitch in the South Australian capital had been dramatically altered.

Adelaide's groundstaff have kept more grass on the pitch to protect the pink ball from wear and tear.

"The wicket here has been more conducive to seam bowling in the last couple of years than it ever has been," Copeland said.

"There's more live grass left on it for the pink ball so that obviously helps."

The evergreen 31-year-old said the Adelaide conditions reminded him of England, where he had a stint in county cricket with Northamptonshire in 2013.

"That really felt like English conditions, challenging (for batsmen)," he said after ripping through the Redbacks.

"If you could bowl around the off stump with a little bit (of movement) either way, it gave you rewards.

"And no matter what pace you bowl, you can be successful in that scenario.

"So it certainly helps me because I don't bowl fast but the threat is there either side of the bat and challenging the front pad, exactly like in England."

Adelaide's Ashes Test starts on December 2.