The role of deputy PM is expected to remain vacant while Barnaby Joyce contests a by-election. (AAP)

The role of deputy prime minister is expected to remain vacant while Barnaby Joyce contests a by-election in New England.

Malcolm Turnbull is not expected to appoint a replacement for Barnaby Joyce in the role of deputy prime minister.

A senior spokesperson for interim Nationals leader Nigel Scullion said no current member of parliament would be sworn in or appointed as the deputy prime minister, with Barnaby Joyce expected to return to the role pending a successful by-election outcome.

"In terms of the spirit of the [Coalition] agreement, I think it's black and white. There's no doubt about that," the spokesperson told AAP on Saturday.

Nationals MP and government frontbencher Darren Chester also said the role of deputy prime minister would remain vacant.

"As of today, it is held in abeyance," Mr Chester told the ABC on Saturday.

"We think [Barnaby Joyce] will do very well in the by-election. He will then resume as deputy prime minister."

The by-election in New England will be held on December 2.