New Zealand have made a poor start to their Fast Five netball title defence, falling away late in a 37-30 loss to England.

The six-time tournament champions led 26-16 on Saturday after employing their power play - when all points scored are worth double - in the second quarter.

However, England roared into the lead courtesy of their own power play in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final stanza.

The Fast Five Ferns could only manage one point, failing to match the clinical finishing of an England side led by shooter Jo Harten and experienced centre Serena Guthrie.

New Zealand's best were returning shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Silver Ferns goal keep Temalisi Fakahokotau.

It completed the opening round of matches at the annual season-ending tournament, which is effectively netball's version of sevens rugby. It features shorter games and tweaked rules, including extra points for long-range shots.

Australia opened the tournament with a 34-21 defeat of Malawi in Melbourne, while Jamaica beat South Africa 37-29.