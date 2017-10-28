Caroline Garcia has continued her late season surge at the WTA Tour Finals. (AAP)

The fairytale run of Caroline Garcia has continued and she will meet Venus Williams in the semis at the WTA Finals.

The unlikely run of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia will continue after she defeated Caroline Wozniacki at the WTA Finals in Singapore on Friday.

Her come-from-behind 0-6 6-3 7-5 win kept her alive in the tournament, but it was the already-eliminated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina who sent her through by upsetting World No.1 Simona Halep 6-3 6-4 in the late singles match.

As a result Garcia finished atop the Red Group and will meet Venus Williams in the semi-final.

She came into the WTA Finals on an 11-match winning streak, including defeating Australian Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Wuhan Open.

Her hot run led her to claim the final spot in the elite eight-woman field.

And now she has won the final spot in the semi-finals after a physically draining two hour and 19 minute-win over Wozniacki.

But even then her tournament future wasn't in her hands, because she had to hope Svitolina would defeat Halep.

"It was a great experience to be here, and it was some great matches and great battles," Garcia said.

"Physically, I'm good. I'm feeling good on the court, and it's great after this end of the season to be still fit and everything, so it's a lot of positives to take away."

Svitolina has a positive to take away from a tough week in Singapore, finally getting a win after losing her first two matches.

She got off to a flying start, going out to a 3-0 lead and was never headed from there.

Halep appeared to be out of sorts, and at one stage was the recipient of a pep talk from her coach, Australian Darren Cahill.

But it wasn't enough, and whether Halep retains the world No.1 ranking at year's end is now out of her control.

If Karolina Pliskova - who faces Wozniacki in the other semi-final - wins the tournament, she will become No.1.

In the evening doubles match, Russian duo Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina meet Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China.

SINGLES SEMI-FINALS DRAW (prefix denotes seeding, both matches on Saturday):

3 - Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs 6 - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

5 - Venus Williams (USA) vs 8 - Caroline Garcia (FRA)