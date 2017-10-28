George Clooney has mused on the delights of fatherhood and cleaning up after twins. (AAP)

George Clooney says he is cautious of casting child actors in his films after dealing with many while playing a pediatrician on TV series ER.

George Clooney's new film Suburbicon has shocking twists and turns but nothing as horrifying as what he finds in his baby twins' nappies.

"Oh my gosh," Clooney, shaking his head, told AAP in an interview in Los Angeles this week.

Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, welcomed Ella and Alexander into the world on June 6 and last week was a monumental occasion.

"I have two 4.5-month-olds and we just introduced them to solid food," Clooney said.

"Everything changed.

"I was doing their diapers and I'm like 'What just happened here? What happened?'.

"How does it go in like carrots and come out like this?"

Perfectly coiffed for the interview, it's hard to imagine the 56-year-old, double-Oscar winner juggling dirty nappies, but from the smile on his face it's obvious he is a proud dad.

Clooney may be on his learner's permit when looking after Ella and Alexander, but he is an old hand on a film set.

He directed Suburbicon from a script by his regular collaborators Joel and Ethan Coen.

Clooney also recruited friends Matt Damon and Julianne Moore to star in the film set in a sedate, manicured US suburb in 1959.

The all-white housing development is shaken up when an African-American family moves in, with residents organising a "Suburban Betterment Committee" to protest.

True horror hits Gardner Lodge (Damon) and wheelchair bound wife Rose (Moore) when robbers stage a violent home invasion.

Clooney said the key to the film was finding the right young actor to play the pivotal role of the Gardner's son, Nicky.

Noah Jupe, the 13-year-old English actor and son of Coronation Street soap star Katy Cavanagh and producer Chris Jupe, won the global search.

"You can get killed with a kid," Clooney said.

"I played a pediatrician on (TV series) ER so I worked with a lot of kids and you know, most of them, I'd say 95 per cent have no business being in show business.

"Usually it's something the parents are living vicariously through.

"Not here.

"With this kid, his parents are great.

"He's an absolutely fantastic kid.

"We budgeted a lot more time, a lot more days because you figure this is going to be tricky but most of everything he did was in one take."

Suburbicon opens in Australia on Thursday (October 26).