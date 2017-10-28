FILE - In this July 19, 2016, file photo, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he is sworn in. (AP/AAP)

Labor will stand a candidate in New England to give voters a chance to express their displeasure against Barnaby Joyce.

Labor will stand a candidate against Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in the by-election forced by his disqualification from parliament.

Acting Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek says Labor doesn't expect to win New England, but believed the northern NSW electorate should be given the option.

SBS Chief Political Correspondent Daniela Ritorto explains High Court's ruling

"I think the people of New England will want to send a message to Canberra, they will want to send a message to Barnaby Joyce that he should not have lied about being in eligible to sit in the House of Representatives, and he should not have been so sloppy in the first place," she told reporters in Sydney.

Deputy prime minister job to remain vacant

Malcolm Turnbull will not appoint a replacement for Barnaby Joyce in the role of deputy prime minister.

A senior spokesperson for interim Nationals leader Nigel Scullion confirmed that no current member of parliament would be sworn in or appointed as the deputy prime minister, with Barnaby Joyce expected to return to the role pending a successful by-election outcome.

"In terms of the spirit of the [Coalition] agreement, I think it's black and white. There's no doubt about that," the spokesperson told AAP on Saturday.