Dumped Labor MP Rick Williams says he recorded the conversation that sparked his axing over allegations of verbal abuse and it will show his innocence.

Dumped Queensland government MP Rick Williams has gone on the attack over his dramatic dismissal and accused Labor of gagging him and placing spies in his office.

The scandal-plagued Mr Williams came out swinging against his former colleagues on Saturday saying he's the latest backbencher to be "burnt" by the Palaszczuk government.

The first-term Pumicestone MP revealed on Saturday he had recorded the conversation with a local newspaper owner, which sparked a fresh complaint that saw him axed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday.

It has been seen as a "clearing the decks" move by the premier before she calls a November 25 election, where Mr Williams' tarnished image would not hurt the minority government at the ballot box.

But he confidently declared he was innocent in the latest drama and would release the recording to police before making it public.

Mr Williams said he merely warned The Islands and Surrounds owner Belinda Ferguson he would take legal action against her after negative coverage in her monthly newspaper.

"I said something the effects of ... 'you've gone after me, I'll burn you and I'm going to pass you straight on to my solicitors'," he told reporters at Bribie Island on Saturday.

Ms Ferguson had complained to Queensland Speaker Peter Wellington on Thursday and the premier's office contacted her on Friday before Ms Palaszczuk made the call to disendorse Mr Williams.

The premier on Saturday said she had already spoken to Mr Williams several times about "arguments and fights" with people in his electorate and this was the "final straw".

Mr Williams said Labor still hadn't "displayed the decency" of officially notifying him but was relieved to be out of the government's control.

"They used my vote for the last 33 months and then they go and do this to me," he said.

"I'm glad to have the monkey off my back in that I have been gagged from speaking about all the allegations that have been levelled against me for the last 33 months.

"I've spent the last 33 months of being told what to do, when to do it, how high to jump and how high, so now I'm relishing a bit of freedom to being able to speak.

"They've made me sack staff, they've put spies in my office, and those people I've found them out and I've had to sack them."

But Mr Williams said he would still support the government retain power before an imminent election, where he believes he will retain his seat as an independent.

"You can still achieve a lot for your community (from the crossbench) and I would look forward to being in that position."