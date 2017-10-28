Scott Emerson has had a go at Labor for dumping an MP on the eve of an election. (AAP)

The LNP have blasted the Queensland premier's decision to dump Rick Williams on the eve of an expected state election.

Queensland's opposition has accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of an "opportunistic and unprincipled" move to dump embattled Labor MP Rick Williams before the state election.

Labor announced Friday that Mr Williams will not be the ALP candidate in the election, likely to be called on Sunday for a November 25 poll, after the latest in a string of allegations was aired about his dealings with Pumicestone constituents.

"For three years day in and day out Annastacia Palaszczuk has endorsed Rick Williams and his thuggish behaviour and now on the eve of the election, when she doesn't need his vote anymore, she flicks Rick," LNP frontbencher Scott Emerson said on Saturday.