Martina Hingis has finished her career with a doubles loss in the WTA semi-finals in Singapore. (AAP)

Martina Hingis wasn't able to bow out with a title win after she and partner Yung-Jan Chan lost at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

The long and at-times controversial tennis career of Martina Hingis is over after she and partner Yung-Jan Chan of Chinese Taipei were knocked out of the doubles at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova ended the career of the 37-year-old "Swiss Miss" by scoring a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win.

Hingis announced earlier in the week this tournament would be her last following a career that has included 43 singles titles and 64 doubles championships.

She bows out as the World No.1-ranked doubles team with Chan and having won m more than $US24 million ($A31 million) in prizemoney.

The match was stopped midway through the second set after Babos suffered what appeared to be a serious foot injury but she was able to resume playing.

Babos and Hlacackova will play the winner of Saturday night's other semi-final between defending champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina of Russia and Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens and Sweden's Johanna Larsson.