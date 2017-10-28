Seamer Faheem Ashraf (3-16) has grabbed a hat-trick in Pakistan's two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi .

Seamer Faheem Ashraf (3-16) has become the first Pakistani to achieve an international T20 hat-trick in a narrow two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

The hosts, who whitewashed the Sri Lankans 5-0 in their ODI series, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series with Sunday's victory.

In yet another collapse, Sri Lanka lost eight wickets in the last four overs and were restricted to 9-124 after being sent in.

New Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera (3-24) brought his team back into contention but Shadab Khan (16 not out) hit a vital straight six in the last over and took Pakistan to 8-125 with a ball to spare.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka (51) hit his maiden T20 half century and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 32 off 31 balls to provide Sri Lanka with an ideal launching pad at 1-106.

But the innings disintegrated when Samarawickrama was run out and Gunathilaka, who hit four boundaries and a six, reverse swept leg spinner Shadab Khan and was caught in the 17th over.

Substitute fielder Mohammad Nawaz then ran out dangerman Seekkuge Prasanna and took two smart catches in the deep, including the dismissal of Perera (3).

Ashraf achieved his hat-trick in the 19th over to leave Sri Lanka 8-117 .

Isuru Udana was brilliantly caught by Hasan Ali at short fine leg while Mahela Udawatte was snapped on the boundary by Babar Azam.

Ashraf completed his feat by trapping Dasun Shanaka leg before with Sri Lanka then only able to score 18 runs in the last four overs.

On a slow wicket Pakistan's batsmen had to pace their chase with singles and twos.

Perera chipped in with the vital wickets of Ahmed Shehzad (27) and Shoaib Malik (9) to reduce them to 4-55 by the halfway mark.

Perera then held onto a catch to get rid of Mohammad Hafeez and returned to have Imad Wasim leg before, before captain Sarfraz Ahmed (28) was run out as Pakistan slipped to 7-113.

With 12 required off the last six deliveries Pakistan lost Ashraf on off seamer Vikum Sanjaya's first ball.

Gunathilaka couldn't hold a chance in the deep which would have dismissed Ali and instead cost Sri Lanka three crucial runs before Shadab lofted the seamer for six and then scampered for two to raise the victory.