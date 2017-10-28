Collective bargaining agreement talks continue to drag on between the NRL and the players union despite the current CBA expiring next week.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg remains confident of reaching an agreement on a new pay deal with its players before the current collective bargaining agreement expires next week.

Discussions on a new CBA could reach a new flashpoint following reports the NRL have been told by clubs to pull their current offer should the players' union refuse to accept by October 31.

However Greenberg refused to concede negotiations had stalled.

"We might sign a deal this afternoon, we might sign a deal early next week. That's between us and the (Rugby League Players Association)," Greenberg said.

"But there is an outstanding deal which has been negotiated for the players and the game and I'm confident the outcome of that deal will be positive."

Greenberg said the two parties had all but agreed on a salary cap expected to be around $9.4 million for next season, almost equating to a 29.5 per cent revenue share.

It is believed the offer has been on the table since before the finals series, however recent talks have centred around integrity unit matters and commercial arrangements.

Greenberg is adamant a deal is close to being struck.

"There are a number of very specific issues that are being negotiated, whether it's the integrity of the sport, the commercial arrangements of the sport, revenue sharing," he said.

"There is a lot of very technical details in this and I'm not going to go into each of those. But I do say that we are at the very pointy end of what's been a long negotiation but a positive one.

"In monetary terms the deal is complete, but we're talking about some other parts of the deal."