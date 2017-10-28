New Zealand have overpowered Samoa in the second half to win their Rugby League World Cup opener 38-8 in Auckland.

Despite an ill-disciplined performance in which they made 17 errors and completed barely 60 per cent of their sets, the Kiwis were too good on Saturday for their Polynesian rivals.

Riding out Toa Samoa's early crash-and-bash style and heading into halftime with a 10-4 advantage, the Kiwis piled on five tries to one in the second half.

Shaun Johnson, capitalising on strong pack performances from Marty Taupau and Russell Packer, controlled play at halfback with aplomb.

He scored a try and laid on two assists as his side made an early play for top spot in Pool B, with Scotland and a much-vaunted Tonga to play on Sunday.

Despite Jordan Rapana's early Kiwis try, Toa Samoa took the match to their opponents early, dominating in the tackle and forcing plenty of mistakes.

While David Kidwell's troops frequently shot themselves in the foot, their more-expansive style and obvious endeavour eventually paid dividends.

Johnson bagged his side's second of the night in the 20th minute, capitalising on a Simon Mannering offload, before Kiwi-born Samoan winger Ken Maumalo pegged one back for his side with a well-worked move down the left edge.

But Samoa's joy proved short-lived.

The Kiwis ran riot in the second half as a visibly fatigued Samoan outfit wilted, with tries to Kodi Nikorima, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Test debutants Brad Takairangi, Isaac Liu and Nelson Asofa-Solomona ending the match as a contest.

Joseph Paulo scored a last-second Samoan consolation.

On a sour note for the Kiwis, however, centre Gerard Beale picked up a serious ankle injury and was forced off on a stretcher in the second half.

The Test was New Zealand's first on home soil since 2014.