Sydney Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner has spoken about the possibility of Cooper Cronk joining the club and Mitchell Pearce departing.

Cronk is widely tipped to join the Roosters after last week asking his manager to line up the options for continuing his stellar NRL career in Sydney.

Cordner says the thought of the two longtime State of Origin playmakers working in tandem in red, white and blue is exciting but admits it's unlikely, with Pearce weighing up his own future should Cronk sign on.

Despite being in camp with the Kangaroos in Melbourne for the Rugby League World Cup, Cordner this week reached out to his clubmate following reports he's asked to negotiate elsewhere.

"I think what's happened has happened, you've got to face it. That's reality, that's what happens in football," Cordner said after Friday's Test win over England.

"At the end of the day it's a business.

"Pearcey's one of my best friends and I'll support him 100 per cent but ... it's all speculation at the moment, there's nothing been set in stone or anything like that."

Although having spoken to Pearce, Cordner says he hasn't discussed the situation with Cronk

"I've shown him the respect and given him his space," he said.

"He's a great man, he's looking after himself at the moment. He's got a million questions coming at him so I just give him his space."

Cronk has won four grand finals in his 14 years at the Storm but has decided to move to Sydney to be closer to fiance Tara Rushton.

"Obviously if a player like Cooper Cronk comes onto the market and you can get him for a good deal, I think you'd be silly not to look into it," Cordner said.

"If it does end up happening or to be true, you're going to benefit from a player like him coming to your club. There's no doubt about it."

Pearce has already been linked with a move to Manly, while Newcastle say they're also interested.

However Cordner is salivating at the idea of Pearce pairing up with Cronk.

"If it does happen and there can be a way to have all three halves (including five eighth Luke Keary) playing in the same team, I think if you can make it work, then what a force," he said.