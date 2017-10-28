Matt Renshaw should keep his place in the Test side according to Joe Burns. (AAP)

Joe Burns says Test opener Matt Renshaw's low Sheffield Shield scores for Queensland don't reflect how well he is batting.

Two scores in the teens might not look like much but Matt Renshaw's pre-Ashes form should be more than enough to satisfy Test selectors.

That's the view of Joe Burns, Renshaw's opening partner for Queensland, who believes the 21-year-old has batted better than what the scorecard suggests after the first two days of their Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria.

The Bulls will resume at 5-254 on Saturday at the Gabba, with a lead of 272 runs.

Renshaw notched 17 off 42 balls in the first innings and 16 off 70 in the second, amid speculation that selectors are contemplating axing him in favour of a more aggressive opener for the first Test against England on November 23.

Burns, who watched both knocks up close, reckons that would be a big mistake.

"Sometimes in Brisbane it's not about the runs you make, it's about the balls faced," Burns told AAP.

"He's certainly dealt with the new ball and more often than not when you do that as an opener, you go on and get some runs.

"I'm sure the runs will come with the way he's batting.

"It was a very good bowling attack and the wicket has given a little bit of assistance. It's seamed and swung, especially with the pink ball.

"It's about absorbing that pressure. He helped us set up the innings and that's what he does well for any team he's playing for."

Burns is a long way down the Test pecking order and batted well on Friday but his 38 would not have advanced his claims very far.

He admitted it was "challenging" for batsmen to chase the big scores required to impress selectors in day-night clashes, particularly since grassy pitches are often prepared to help preserve the condition of the pink ball.

But he said Usman Khawaja's 99 not out was proof it wasn't impossible.

Khawaja, who will return at No.3 for Australia next month, was left stranded overnight a run short of his 21st first-class century.

"I imagine it's a strange feeling. He obviously batted very well," Burns said.

"I'm sure he'll come out tomorrow and not only get 100, but plenty more runs and keep putting us in a really strong position."