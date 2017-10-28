In response to the Catalan government declaring independence from Spain, the nation's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has sacked the secessionist government.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says Spain is firing the Catalan government as part of emergency measures the Senate approved following the region's declaration of independence.

The Catalan parliament will be dissolved and called a snap regional election for December 21, in a bid to draw a line under Spain's worst political crisis in 40 years.

The Catalan police chief will also be fired and ministries in the central government will assume powers of the Catalan administration.

Rajoy was speaking after a special Cabinet meeting to discuss what measures to take in the wake of the Catalan parliament's announcement of secession earlier Friday.

The firing of the regional leaders is likely to meet with fierce opposition in Catalonia, where thousands have been celebrating the independence declaration.

Rajoy said the government in Madrid is also asking the Constitutional Court to invalidate the Catalan parliament's resolution.