A surfer has been bitten on the foot by a shark at Port Stephens in NSW.

Police say the 31-year-old man was surfing at Birubi Beach at about 9.30am Saturday when he was bitten by what he described to be a shark.

He swam to shore and has been treated for minor puncture wounds to his foot.

The beach remains closed until further notice.