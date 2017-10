A total fire ban has been declared for the Mallee region of Victoria with strong winds and dry conditions adding to the increased bushfire danger rating.

A total fire ban has been declared for the Mallee district in Victoria's northwest with strong winds and dry conditions adding to an increased bushfire risk.

The Country Fire Authority has banned open air fires from midnight on Sunday through to Monday.

Strong winds are expected to hit the region on Sunday despite average temperatures but a dry fire load could push the fire danger rating to severe, the Bureau of Metereology has predicted.