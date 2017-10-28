Jake Trbojevic's Rugby League World Cup is over with scans confirming a pectoral tear suffered in Australia's tournement-opening 18-4 win over England.

Trbojevic will fly back to Sydney on Saturday, with the Manly star expected to undergo surgery next week in a bid to be back for the latter stages of the Sea Eagles' NRL pre-season.

Trbojevic was sent to hospital after he was injured trying to tackle England's James Graham late in Australia's 18-4 tournament-opening win on Friday night.

It was a cruel blow for the 23-year-old, who had earned first shot at the Kangaroos' No.13 jersey in the competition's first game.

"Jake will leave the Kangaroos camp in Melbourne today to fly home to meet a specialist early in the week to confirm the severity of the injury and the next steps moving forward," Manly said in a statement.

The injury could also leave Australia carrying a squad of just 23 for the remainder of the tournament.

Under World Cup rules, countries can apply for a replacement player but it's understood exemptions are likely to be given only if injuries leave a team short in a particular position.

Meanwhile, Jake's brother Tom is likely to be one of four debutants in Australia's side to take on France in Canberra next Friday.

Coach Mal Meninga has hinted he'll include the 21-year-old in his 17 for the clash with the European minnows along with fellow rookies Cameron Munster, Felise Kaufusi and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Ben Hunt, Josh Mansour and James Maloney are the other members of the 24-man squad not selected to play against the old enemy on Friday.

However Hunt is a certain scratching against the French anyway as he attends his wedding, while Mansour could also be unavailable pending the birth of his first child.

"I think the seven (players) will play next week. I'll talk to Cameron (Smith) about what he wants to do. We'll see what happens in the course of 5-6 days," Meninga said.

"(Smith will) play. Benny Hunt's getting married. We've only got one hooker."