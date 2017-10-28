Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has continued his late season form surge by moving into the Vienna Open semis with a win over Alexander Zverev.

On-form Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga moved into position for a run at a possible second straight title at the weekend as he put out Vienna Open top seed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

The world No.15 with a long-odds chance of a possible eighth and final qualifying position for the ATP Finals next month in London, won the Antwerp event last weekend, his fourth title of the season.

Tsonga took just over 90 minutes to eliminate the 20-year-old Zverev, who will participate in London after qualifying third in the eight-man field behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The French eighth seed matched the German young gun with 10 aces while breaking four times.

Zverev lost his fourth quarter-final of 2017 after winning eight on the way to five trophies this season. Tsonga leads the ATP with a 19-2 record indoors.

He next faces Philipp Kohlschreiber for a place in the final after the German booked his spot by beating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

Kohlschreiber was playing his fifth Vienna quarter-final and now stands 4-1 in the capital.

Lucas Pouille put a second French player into the semis as he beat Richard Gasquet a day after Gasquet upset second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Pouille ran his season quarter-final record to a spotless 6-0.

Brit Kyle Edmund ventured into uncharged territory by reaching the first 500-level semi-final of his career, beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2 7-5.