The Wallabies have come from behind to record an unconvincing 31-28 win against the Barbarians in a scrappy exhibition match at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Saturday's five-tries-to-four win might have come at a high cost with forwards Lukhan Tui (hamstring) and Jack Dempsey (knee) leaving the field with injuries, putting them in some doubt for the tour of Japan and Europe.

The Barbarians led 21-12 at halftime after out-scoring the Wallabies three tries to two in the first 40 minutes, with the second-string Australian side struggling with their unstructured play.

Wallabies five-eighth Duncan Paia'aua opened the scoring with a try in the eighth minute after attacking from a five-metre scrum.

Barbarians tight-head prop Taniela Tupou was denied a try in the 21st minute after they had employed the famous "up the jumper" ruse, which was banned by World Rugby after NSW Country used it in 1975 against Sydney.

The Barbarians broke away from the Wallabies after scoring three tries in five minutes to hooker Andrew Ready (24th minute), winger Taqele Naiyarovoro (27th) and winger Tom Banks (29th).

Winger Henry Speight pulled the Wallabies back into the game with a try on halftime, beating two defenders in a strong run out wide.

The Wallabies narrowed the gap to 21-17 with a try to Dempsey in the 53rd minute. They regained the lead 24-21 with a second try to Paia'aua in the 61st minute after a big break by replacement centre Curtis Rona from a lineout.

The Barbarians snuck back in front 28-26 in the 66th minute with a second try to Naiyarovoro after five-eighth Quade Cooper cross-kicked for Banks, who put the big winger away.

The visitors' chances of holding on lessened when Naiyarovoro was given a yellow card in the 70th minute for a deliberate knock down, while Cooper was sin-binned a minute later for a high tackle on winger Israel Folau.

Veteran hooker Stephen Moore put the Wallabies back in front straight away, 31-28, after scoring from a rolling maul off a lineout.