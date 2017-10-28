David Warner could be in for a big Ashes is early form is any indicatiion. (AAP)

Australia vice captain David Warner is set to turn his new-found maturity into a mountain of Ashes runs, his NSW teammate Trent Copeland says.

Warner posted a classy 83 for the Blues against South Australia on Friday's opening day of their Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

Warner was the only batsman to pass 30 in testing conditions in the day-night fixture - the Redbacks were bowled out for just 92, with Copeland taking 6-24.

The Blues will resume on Saturday at 5-153 after Warner mastered the seaming conditions in his patient 139-ball knock.

"It was a different Davey on a tough wicket to bat on," Copeland said.

"It just looked like he had his game-plan really well thought out and executed it beautifully."

Warner has seemingly recently discovered steel to add to his renowned strokeplay.

"I have known him for a long time and I think he has always had that (steel)," Copeland said.

"But I think he has gone to a new level leadership-wise in the last little while.

"He was really disappointed to get out when he did, he had done a lot of hard work and no doubt he had his eyes on a big hundred.

"But it's fantastic for us to have the exposure to someone like that and learn from how he did bat in trying conditions.

"And I'm sure he's in for a big summer."

Copeland said Warner's recent maturing had "been there for everyone to see".

"His life has sort of played out in front of people whether he likes that or not," Copeland said.

"He's a very mature man now. He has got a wife and kids and responsibilities.

"And I think he has handled himself fantastically well, particularly the last little while where he has been the vice-captain of Australia and captain at times and the leader of our batting, scoring lots of runs in all conditions."