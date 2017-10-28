Kevin Durant has helped rally the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling NBA win over Washington. (AAP)

The Golden State Warriors have pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat the Washington Wizards 120-117 in an NBA match marred by a fight between Golden State's Draymond Green and Washington's Bradley Beal that led to both being ejected.

Kevin Durant has made 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down in Oakland, California, on Friday night.

Stephen Curry added 20 points and eight assists, hitting two threes and two free throws in the final minute of the third quarter to get Golden State within 97-87 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Then Klay Thompson and Durant made threes early in the fourth for a four-point game. Thompson scored 18 points.

Durant's jumper with 1:20 to go put Golden State up by five but the defending champions still needed his two free throws with 9.4 seconds left.

John Wall missed an off-balance three then Washington couldn't capitalise on one final chance.

With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green's jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right.

That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration and wrapped arms with Beal as if hugging, then other players joined the scrum.

In other NBA games on Friday, the Orlando Magic claimed another victory to give them the best record in the Eastern Conference.

They notched up an emphatic 114-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs, building a lead of 36 points at one stage.

It was the third straight win for Orlando, who got 17 points from Jonathon Simmons, 16 from Aaron Gordon and 15 from Nikolai Vucevic.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio. Australian Patty Mills added 12 points and Pau Gasol scored 12 points with 11 rebounds.

The Houston Rockets attempted 32 three-pointers in the first half of their game against the Charlotte Hornets - the most in a single half in NBA history.

The Rockets went on to win the match 109-93 as James Harden achieved his first triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Toronto Raptors pulled back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the LA Lakers 101-92, while the New York Knicks recorded their first win of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 107-86.

The Denver Nuggets overcame the Atlanta Hawks 105-100 and the Minnesota Timberwolves toppled the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-116.