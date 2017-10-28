Winx has raced herself into Australian turf history, claiming a record-equalling third WS Cox Plate.

Winx has cemented her place as one of the all-time greats of Australian racing, winning the $3 million WS Cox Plate for the third year in a row.

In joining Kingston Town as a three-time winner of Australia's most prestigious weight-for-age race, Winx also took her sequence to 22 consecutive victories.

Winx also overtook Makybe Diva as Australia's highest stakes earner when she held off Humidor in a closer-than-expected finish.

Jockey Hugh Bowman was caught wide in the early stages before easing Winx to settle fifth in the running line.

Winx began to improve her position from the 900m and had the lead on the turn with Humidor the only horse giving chase.

"She has gone down, she will go down as one of the greatest to grace the Australian turf," Bowman said.

"She would have before today but it has so much meaning to everyone in our industry."

Starting a prohibitive favourite at $1.17, Winx held off Humidor ($31) to win by a long neck with Godolphin's English-trained Folkswood ($26) finishing 4-1/4 lengths away third.

Bowman said trainer Chris Waller deserved all the credit for guiding Winx on career that has netted an Australian record 15 Group One wins.

"To be able to manage an animal like this and bring her back three years in a row to peak on one particular day, I think it goes unnoticed," he said.

Winx was made to run a record as her prize money soared past $15.6 million.