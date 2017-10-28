All-conquering yachtswoman Kay Cottee is to be inducted in to the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame. (AAP)

Cottee AO, who was the first woman to perform a single-handed, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the world, will be one of seven individuals and teams handed the honour in Sydney next week.

"To this day, Cottee remains an inspiration to people of all generations across the globe," said the selection panel in announcing her induction on Saturday.

The now-62-year-old circumnavigated the globe in her 11m yacht Blackmores First Lady in 1988.

Her feat was made more remarkable by the fact she completed it at a time when modern GPS was in its infancy.

Cottee spent more than six months alone at sea completing the 35,000km voyage.

Her yacht overturned off the coast of southern Africa in 100-knot winds and 20-metre seas. She was washed overboard and saved only by safety lines harnessed to the boat.

Cotee's fellow inductees will be announced by the ASHF next Friday.