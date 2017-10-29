Nineteen Afghan police officers have been killed in separate attacks by the Taliban on security posts.

Nineteen Afghan police officers have been killed in separate attacks by the Taliban on security posts at opposite ends of the country.

Thirteen police officers were killed when Taliban attacked security posts along the Kunduz-Khanabad road in the northern province of Kunduz, Hayatullah Amiri, the district chief for Khanabad, told dpa.

The security post which suffered the casualties, at Dokan-e-Adam Khan, had since been retaken from the militants after reinforcements arrived, Amiri added.

In the southern province of Zabul, the Taliban attacked four Afghan security posts in Arghandab district, Zabul governor Bismillah Afghanmal, told dpa.

"Sadly six Afghan police officers were killed and eight others injured," Afghanmal said, adding that the clash between Taliban insurgents and Afghan forces had continued for several hours.

Several Taliban were also killed and injured in the clash between the militants and the Afghan security forces, Afghanmal said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Nightly attacks on security posts and bases are increasing and have become a regular occurrence in recent months.

On Saturday, nine police officers were killed when two security posts were attacked by Taliban militants in the south-eastern province of Ghazni.