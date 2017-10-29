Ryan Armour is looking to add to his lone victory on the secondary tour with a win on the PGA Tour. (AAP)

Ryan Armour holds a commanding lead after three rounds of the PGA Tour event in Mississippi, with Australia's contingent well off the pace.

Ryan Armour has fired a five-under par 67 to surge five strokes clear of the field after the third round at the PGA Tour event in Mississippi.

Armour, who has never won on the PGA Tour, had eight birdies in the round but three consecutive bogies from the fifth hole cost him a sparkling score as he ended the day at 15-under.

Fifth overnight, Aaron Baddeley carded a 74 to be the best-placed of Australia's contingent in a tie for 23rd at five-under.

Cameron Percy (71) is two under, with Stuart Appleby (75) and Greg Chalmers (76) tumbling down the leaderboard on Saturday.

Chesson Hadley is second at 10-under after a 68 with five players a stroke further back at The Country Club of Jackson.

American trio Scott Strohmeyer (68), Beau Hossler (69) and Vaughn Taylor (71) are joined by Canadian Ben Silverman (69) and Ireland's Seamus Power (71) at nine under.

"It's been going good," Armour told reporters. "Hit fairways, hit greens, make putts. Seems to work."

The 41-year-old former Ohio State University golfer's only professional victory came on the Web.com tour last year.