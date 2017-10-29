Australia are out of the running for the Fast5 Netball World Series title. (AAP)

Australia will play New Zealand for bronze in the Fast5 Netball World Series after defeating South Africa 31-18 in Melbourne on Sunday.

Bouncing back from the disappointment of missing out on the gold medal match, the Australians outclassed South Africa to secure third place on the ladder at the end of the preliminary rounds.

The victory sets up another trans-Tasman battle for the bronze medal at Hisense Arena on Sunday night with New Zealand edging Malawi 29-27 to claim fourth spot on the ladder.

"Yeah, we are happy with that match," Australian defender Maddie Turner said after the win over South Africa.

"Obviously disappointed with the result before that; we'd love to be in the gold medal match but we'll put it all out there for the next game."

After scoring 19 total points in the loss to England, the Australians piled on 20 points in the second quarter power play to lead 28-8 at halftime while South Africa could only produce one goal in their power play period, albeit a six-point super shot from Charmaine Baard.

"That shows if you don't do well in your power play it can really hurt you towards the end of the game," Turner said about Australia's performance in the second quarter.

"It was good to be that far ahead early."

Gretel Tippett made three of her four shots from the outer circle in Australia's power play quarter to guide the side to a comfortable win with Tegan Philip also hitting four shots from two-point range.

Australia have some fitness concerns leading into the bronze medal match with captain Kate Moloney troubled by a sore knee in the earlier match against England while Kaylia Stanton played against South Africa with a heavily strapped left thigh and missed seven of her eight shots.