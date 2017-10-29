Australia are out of the running for the Fast5 Netball World Series title with England and Jamaica qualifying for the gold medal match.

Australia have been knocked out of title contention at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne, with England and Jamaica reaching Sunday night's grand final.

Victory over England would have placed the hosts in the box seat to secure a spot in the gold medal match but they were beaten 28-19.

Having also lost to Jamaica on Saturday, the Australians needed other results to go their way to stay alive but Jamaica then ended their chances by knocking off an inexperienced New Zealand 30-23.

England and Jamaica remain the only two undefeated teams.

After tallying 40 points in a commanding win over New Zealand on Saturday night, Australia finished with their lowest score of the tournament as stout English defence forced them into 18 turnovers.

England shooter Helen Housby had a strong influence, providing some key scoring moments to inspire the visitors.

A member of the NSW Swifts in the Super Netball competition, Housby nailed a super shot to close out England's third quarter power play then added three goals in the final term to close out the win.

With honours even after the first period, Australia outscored England 8-3 in the power play second quarter and were poised to take a narrow lead into the final term before Housby's late six-pointer swung the contest.

"It's been brilliant," said England midcourter Beth Cobden of England's performances over the weekend. "Everyone's really enjoyed it."

"We've had a great week and it's been really good vibes in the team so I think that's showing on court."

Australia play their final round robin match against a South African team that opened the second day of play with their first win in a 28-26 victory over Malawi.