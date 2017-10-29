CHAMPION MARE WINX'S MILESTONES
* First horse in Australian racing history to amass more than $15m prize money
* Won record-equalling third $3m Cox Plate, Australia's weight-for-age championship
* The $1.8m for the win takes Winx's earnings to $15,577,925 - surpassing triple Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva's $14,526,685
* 22nd consecutive win - three behind retired unbeaten sprinting champion Black Caviar's 25 wins
* Joins Black Caviar on record 15 Group One wins
* Has 26 wins from 32 starts
* Shares record for third consecutive Cox Plate with Kingston Town (who won in 1980, 1981 and 1982)
* Won Cox Plate in a record time of 2m02.94s in 2017; won by a record winning margin of eight lengths in 2016
* Rated as the world's best horse on turf
* Australia's champion racehorse for the second straight year.