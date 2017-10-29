Juan Martin del Potro has charged into the Swiss Indoors final in Basel with a win over Marin Cilic.

Juan Martin del Potro beat Marin Cilic for the seventh straight time to move into a third career final at the Swiss Indoors 6-4 6-4.

The Argentine, who won in 2012 and 2013 as he beat home hero Roger Federer twice in the finals, is hoping to complete a Basel hat-trick on Sunday - with Federer again in his way if he can get past Belgian third seed Davis Goffin in his semi-final later.

"Not many players can beat Roger, the greatest in history," del Potro said.

"It's always a pleasure to play him, and to do it in his hometown is amazing.

"I'd love to play Roger again at his tournament, I know the crowd wants him in the final

"I'm happy to be in the final, I hope to play good tennis for the fans and for myself."

Del Potro admits he is feeling the weight of three straight weeks of tennis - with a fourth on the way as he plays next week in the Paris Masters, the final event of the ATP regular season.

The South American fourth seed has reached the Shanghai final and won a second Stockholm title already this month as he bids to make the November ATP Finals in London.

Del Potro now owns 10 wins over his longtime rival Cilic, with the Croatian likely feeling his three-hour win the day before over Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics.

"Winning seven in a row is not really an advantage," del Potro said,

"We've know each other since age 12 and played many matches. At the semi-final stage, all players are tough. My serve was the key today."