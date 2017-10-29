England have won the toss and decided to bat in their women's one-day clash with Australia in Coffs Harbour.

England have elected to bat as Australia seek to complete a 3-0 series sweep in the ODI component of the women's Ashes.

The hosts have made one change to the XI that walloped England by 75 runs at the same venue in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, with offspinning allrounder Ashleigh Gardner returning from concussion.

Legspinner Kristen Beams was omitted for Gardner, who claimed three wickets then suffered a knock to her head in a game-changing knock of 27 in the series opener.

World Cup holders England named an unchanged team for what is Australia veteran Alex Blackwell's 250th game for her country.

The women's Ashes are decided via a points system across all formats.

A third straight win for Australia would leave the home side needing just one more victory in either the Test or three Twenty20s to retain the urn.

"I don't mind (chasing)," Australia captain Rachael Haynes said at the toss.

"It looks like it'll be a good good wicket and hold together pretty well."

Australia XI: Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes (c), Alex Blackwell, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt.

England XI: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley.