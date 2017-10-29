England's cricket team have arrived in Perth in preparation for this summer's Ashes series against Australia.

England's Test players have arrived in Perth to prepare for their Ashes defence, the availability of allrounder Ben Stokes remaining the big talking point of the squad.

Stokes was arrested last month on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

The 26-year-old was released without charge, but is still under police investigation.

Stokes was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board following the incident, and faces an uphill battle to be given the green light to join the rest of his teammates in time for the first Ashes Test, starting in Brisbane on November 23.

Former Australia Test captain Steve Waugh is among many high-profile cricket experts who believe England can't retain the Ashes without Stokes.

But current England Test skipper Joe Root believes otherwise, declaring his squad has enough talent and experience to get the job done.

England will begin their Ashes preparations with a two-day tour match against a Western Australia XI side at the WACA Ground, starting on Saturday.

They then take on a Cricket Australia XI side in Adelaide (November 8-11) and Townsville (November 15-18) before the first Test begins at the Gabba.