New Zealand's former prime minster Bill English hopes his successor Jacinda Ardern can restore their country's relationship with Australia after recent tensions.

The usually close relationship hit a rocky patch during New Zealand's recent election campaign when news emerged that one of Ms Ardern's Labour MPs, Chris Hipkins, helped out Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce as a New Zealand citizen.

Mr English said he had always enjoyed a good relationship with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull and hoped that Ms Ardern would be able to advance New Zealand's interests following her election win.

"It's important that relationship is positive for the new prime minster because of this bit of tension ... in the relationship between Australia and New Zealand," Mr English told Sky News on Sunday.

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop two months ago expressed concerns about working with New Zealand's Labour amid the furore surrounding the party's involvement in Mr Joyce's citizenship scandal.

Since becoming prime minister, Ms Ardern has said she intends to travel to Australia as soon as possible while Ms Bishop has pledged to work with New Zealand's new government.

Mr English formally handed in his resignation as prime minister last Thursday after Ms Ardern's Labour party struck a deal to form a coalition with the Greens and Winston Peters' New Zealand First to help it form government.

Mr English, who remains leader of the National Party, said he hoped Ms Ardern would continue his government's work on getting 10 of its Asia Pacific neighbours to reopen talks on the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The future of the regional trade pact has been under question after Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal after being sworn in as president in January.

New Zealand, Australia and nine of their regional neighbours including Japan agreed in May to move ahead with the TPP and are expected to discuss the issue at November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

"New Zealand has done a lot of work over the last 12 months to bring the TPP 11 parties together and they've got the desire to proceed so that the agreement is not renegotiated," Mr English said.

"So we hope at the APEC in the next few weeks that the New Zealand government can succeed in securing the TPP."

Ms Ardern has flagged that her government wants the TPP to include a ban on foreigners buying existing homes in New Zealand.