Fire is threatening Worlds End in South Australia's Mid North and authorities have issued an emergency warning telling people to get out.

The Country Fire Service says the out-of-control fire burning in a southeasterly and easterly direction towards Worlds End, Burra Creek, Bright and Hallelujah Hills and surrounds.

"If you are in this area you are in danger. There is a risk to your life and property," the warning says.

"The fire is uncontrolled and burning in Stubble. You should not enter this area as the roads may not be safe."

A watch and act has also been for a fire in Mount Crawford.

Advice alerts have been issued for several grass fires across the state.